Robeson County trustees, PSRC Board of Education, 2 governing boards to meet next week

LUMBERTON — Cases of the novel coronavirus saw a slight uptick in Robeson County over the past week.

The last advisory given by the Robeson County Health Department on Wednesday stated there were 78 new COVID-19 cases in the county in the five-day period from July 3 through Wednesday, or 15.6 cases per day. In the seven-day period from June 26 to July 2, there were 100 new cases, or 14.3 per day.

There have been 17,495 virus cases reported in Robeson County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in the county between July 3 and Wednesday, keeping the county’s pandemic death toll at 248.

The county’s testing positivity rate has climbed to 6.3%, above the stated goal of 5%, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. The number of tests per week is less than a quarter of the number of tests administered at the peak of the pandemic in January.

While cases among the age 17-and-under population are usually about equal to that of the 65-and-over population, cases among the 17-and-under group are currently double that of the senior group, Smith said.

“This indicates that more young people are acquiring the virus,” he said.

As of Friday, 36,483 first doses and 33,127 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics. This is about 28% of the population, Smith said. The national number of 67%.

“Arkansas Gov. (Asa) Hutchinson noted that with his state at 32% vaccinated that ‘if we stopped right here, and we didn’t get a greater percent of our population vaccinated, then we’re going to have trouble in the next school year and over the winter,’” Smith said. “He was describing a huge swath of the South, including here.”

UNC Health Southeastern reported eight virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center as of 11 a.m. Friday, up from seven on July 2. There are no potential positives under investigation. One employee was under quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus, the same number as July 2.

Robeson County’s status in the state’s County Alert System worsened this week. The county moved from light yellow, for moderate community spread, to yellow, for significant community spread. The county had been categorized as light yellow since March 30, and was one of 15 counties statewide to move to a worse county in this week’s County Alert System report.

Bladen County is the state’s only county categorized as red, for critical impact. One county is categorized as orange, for substantial impact; 29 counties, including Scotland, Hoke and Columbus counties, are yellow; 50 counties, including Cumberland County, are light yellow; 19 counties are green, for low impact.

Statewide, 3,076 new virus cases were reported by NCDHHS between July 3 and Friday, up from 2,016 from June 26 to July 2, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 1,017,435 cases.

There were 49 virus-related deaths reported in the state between July 3 and Friday, up from 22 from June 26 to July 2. There have been 13,483 virus-related deaths in the state during the pandemic.

There are 418 virus-related hospitalizations across North Carolina as of noon Friday, up from 400 on July 2.

There have been 3,387,080 first doses and 3,213,260 second doses of the vaccine administered in North Carolina as of Friday. The NCDHHS, in a press release issued Thursday, continued to encourage all unvaccinated residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine as cases, hospitalizations and deaths slowly start to climb again in the state.

North Carolina’s early warning systems are showing more people going to the hospital emergency departments with COVID-like illness and elevated viral levels in wastewater in certain regions of the state, the release said.

At the same time, the more infectious and potentially more dangerous Delta variant is rapidly spreading in North Carolina and across the country. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than current COVID-19 variants, and early studies have shown a possible increased risk of hospitalization in people infected with the Delta variant.

“Don’t wait to vaccinate. Serious illness, hospitalization, death and the long-term effects experienced by many who have had COVID-19 are preventable with vaccines,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “Protect yourself and those you love by getting vaccinated now.”

Since May, more than 99% of new cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. North Carolinians can go to MySpot.nc.gov to find a vaccine location.

“Vaccines remain the best protection against COVID-19, including against the Delta variant,” said Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist. “Nationwide, more than 50% of new cases are now caused by the Delta variant, and the number of Delta variant cases is rapidly increasing in North Carolina.”

While the state’s trends are far below where they were at the height of the pandemic, cases increased by 12% the week ending July 3 compared to the previous seven days, and hospitalizations have increased by 8% over the past seven days.