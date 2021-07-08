The race for Red Springs mayor gets a second candidate

July 8, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two more people filed Thursday as candidates in Robeson County’s municipal elections, and one of the filings makes the race for mayor in Red Springs a contested one.

There are six days to go in the 10-day filing period.

Edward Henderson, incumbent mayor of Red Springs, filed for reelection Thursday at the Robeson County Board of Elections Office. He will be seeking a four-year term as mayor, which was made possible after Senate Bill 125 was approved on June 16, changing the town’s charter by extending the mayoral term from two years to four years. Henderson has served two full terms as mayor and was commissioner for the town for eight years.

Henderson currently serves on multiple boards for the county, including the Board of Health and the Robeson County Transportation Committee. He also is the former chair of Robeson County Democratic Party.

He is a member of Rhyme Memorial United Methodist Church, and is married, with three children.

“This administration is already working for you and the town,” Henderson wrote in a statement submitted to The Robesonian. “We intend to continue to serve with honesty and integrity and listen to the citizens. In the beginning, we rolled up our sleeves with Hurricane Florence and we are still serving citizens with food, supplies and any way we can help the people here. We have a new company here, Serioplast. We have applied for grant funding to help upgrade Main Street, clean up our drainage system, upgrade our electrical system, for parks and recreation, and other grants. We have accomplished much and have a lot more that we can do. I would like to continue to work for you. Moving forward together!”

Henderson is the second person to file for mayor. Red Springs Commissioner Duron Burney filed for the office on July 2.

Another incumbent has filed for a seat on the Parkton Board of Aldermen.

Tony McVicker filed Thursday making him the fourth person to file for a seat on Parkton’s governing body since the filing period began July 2. McVicker did not submit biographical information to The Robesonian.

There are currently five alderman seats and they mayor’s seat up for grabs on the Parkton Board. Incumbent Christopher Carlson, and challengers Edward Lowery Jr. and Daniel filed also have filed for alderman seats. Al McMillan filed for reelection as Parkton’s mayor on Tuesday.

Elections for offices in Lumberton and St. Pauls have been delayed until 2022 because of state legislation and a lull in receiving federal census information needed to redraw district lines. Candidate filing dates will be determined later.