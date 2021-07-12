Maintenance work to close northbound I-95 lane

July 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — One northbound lane of Interstate 95 in Robeson County will be closed tonight and into Tuesday morning so maintenance work can be performed, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The work on the guardrail will necessitate the closure of the left northbound lane between mile markers 25 and 27. The work is to start at 11 p.m. tonight and is to be completed by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic backup is expected to be low, according to NCDOT.