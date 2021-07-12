Red Springs police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying this person who robbed the Internet Café on Monday. A reward is also being offered in the case. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can contact Lt. Chris McManus at 910-843-3454 or 910-580-2483.

RED SPRINGS — Police here are offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of the person who robbed the Internet Café today.

The robbery took place about 2:24 a.m. at the business located at 1006 W. Third Ave., according to the Red Springs Police Department. The amount of the award is not being disclosed.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male standing about 5 feet 9 inches or 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, according to RSPD. The man was wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, black and white striped Adidas gym pants, and black shoes. He was carrying a black Nike backpack.

“The suspect was seen leaving the area on foot traveling towards Milk Diary Road,” an RSPD news release reads in part. “All information received concerning this incident will be considered as an Anonymous Source of information.”

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can contact Red Springs police Lt. Chris McManus at 910-843-3454 or 910-580-2483.