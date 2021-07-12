Three incumbents file for reelection in Marietta

July 12, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two Marietta Town Council incumbents and the incumbent mayor added their names Monday to the ballot for Robeson County’s municipal election in November.

Justin Oliver is seeking reelection as mayor, and Donna Oliver Stubbs and Mae Thelma Williams filed Monday seeking reelection to their Town Council seats. Council members Walter Powell and John F. Bare filed for reelection on Friday.

The three new filings mean that all Town Council incumbents have filed for reelection for their seats. The town’s mayor is considered a member of Marietta Town Council.

None of the candidates who filed Monday provided biographical information or a statement to The Robesonian.

As of Monday, 20 candidates have filed for the Nov. 2 municipal election. There are four days left to file at the Robeson County Board of Elections, located at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton.