Construction of fishing pier at James L. Stephens Memorial Park begins

Jessica Horne Staff writer
Michael Leggett, of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, reviews project renderings Monday for a pier at James L. Stephens Memorial Park with Dean Barbee, NCWRC Construction Projects manager. The project that will span about four to six weeks began on Monday.

    LUMBERTON — City residents and tourists soon will have new ways to enjoy the Lumber River at James L. Stephens Memorial Park, where the construction of a fishing pier began Monday.

    Michael Leggett, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Facility Construction engineer, was on-site Monday morning with others as the project to build a 43-foot-long pier began at the park located at 716 Riverside Drive. Leggett said it will take about four to six weeks to complete the pier.

    “Today we are mobilizing equipment on-site,” he said.

    The NCWRC is “excited to provide this recreation opportunity for the citizens of Lumberton,” Leggett said.

    The pier project will include the construction of a concrete sidewalk path and paved parking spaces to allow people with disabilities to reach the fishing area, according to Brandon Love, deputy city manager. Improvements also will be made to the on-site kayak launching point.

    Mayor Bruce Davis said he remembers visiting the site as a young boy to fish at River Ranch.

    “It holds a warm spot in my heart,” the mayor said.

    “I think any time you enhance recreation for the public, it makes the community a more vibrant and better place to live,” Davis added.

    The pier project has been in the making since 2018, Love said.

    It was delayed because of COVID-19, according to Leggett.

    Initially, Love asked Gary Gardner, an NCWRC engineer, about the possibility of installing a floating dock in an area of the Lumberton Riverwalk. Water levels in the area fluctuated too much to make the ramp feasible. But, Gardner identified Stephens Park as a good choice for a program that funds public fishing areas.

    In July 2019, the city approved the project and its responsibility to pay 25% of the more than $114,000 the NCWRC pier project will cost, Love said.

    “We’re just enhancing the activities that are already taking place at Stephens Park, such as fishing and boating,” Love said.

    The Stephens Park pier is just one of the projects in the works, like the Scottish Packing plant rehabilitation project, that seeks to connect people with the river, he said.

    “We’ve gone too long and not really embraced the value of the river from a recreation stand point,” Love said.

    The first phase of the Lumberton Riverwalk is a “good starting point” to the embracing of Lumber River’s recreational opportunities, he said. Love hopes the projects will help make city’s “hidden gem” shine for residents and tourists.

