RCC board of trustees elects to give Shirley Stockton a full term as chair

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s board of trustees elected Shirley Stockton to her first full term as board chair during a meeting held Monday via Zoom.

Stockton was appointed chair in October, occupying the position left vacant by Sammy Cox, who resigned from the board after serving for two decades. Stockton was vice chair before being elected chair.

Robeson County Commissioner Faline Dial was appointed by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners to served the remainder of Cox’s term, which expires in 2023.

Kyle Chavis, an appointee of Gov. Roy Cooper, was reelected to serve as vice chair and RCC President Melissa Singler will serve as the trustees’ secretary.

“Thank you for your vote of confidence,” Stockton told the trustees.

Before the meeting, Stockton, Morgan Jones and Thad Davis were each administered the oath of office by Courtney Jacobs, executive assistant to RCC’s president and a registered notary public for the State of North Carolina. The swearing-in ceremonies were witnessed by Singler; Tami George, vice president of Business Services at RCC; and Cheryl Hemric, Public Information officer at RCC.

Stockton, appointed by the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, has served on the board for 16 years. She begins her fifth four-year term on the board.

Jones will be serving her second four-year term. She was appointed to the board by Cooper in 2017.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners voted in April to reappoint Davis to the RCC board of trustees. Davis was first appointed to the trustees board to finish the remainder of the late Commissioner Raymond Cummings’ term, which expired June 30.

The new terms for Stockton, Jones and Davis will expire June 30, 2025.

“You each bring such unique talents and expertise to the work that we do here and you’re instrumental in furthering our vision of student and community success so I want to thank you for your continued support,” Singler told the reappointed members.

In other business Monday, the trustees voted to change a college policy so as to give RCC’s president the authority to conduct all hires, effective immediately. Before the change was made, the board of trustees had the final say in the hiring of all college staff and faculty.

As a result of the policy change, the trustees voted to decrease the number of times the board meets from once a month to once every other month.

“Since this passed, we don’t have to have a meeting every month to vote on new hires,” Stockton said. “When we meet monthly we put extra work on some of our workers because they have to scramble and put together a report.”

The new schedule of meetings for the current school year will be Sept. 13, Nov. 5, Jan. 10, March 14, and May 9.

In other business Monday, RCC vice presidents Steven Hunt and Patrena Elliott reported increases in full-time equivalent enrollment for 2020-21 school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunt, vice president of Workforce Development, Continuing Education and Institutional Services, told the trustees that with an expected loss of 270 FTE on the Continuing Education side, his department was predicting a $1.1 million loss in revenue for 2020-21 school year. The college also only met its monthly projections five months out 12.

“We finished up the year at 943.12, so actually not a loss, not the million-dollar loss we were expecting, not the 271 FTE we expected. We actually beat our projections in the midst of a pandemic by 13,” Hunt said.

Revenue of $4.1 million was predicted for the school year before the pandemic, Hunt said.

“We’re coming in at about $4.2 million, so instead of losing $1.1 million we actually gained about $200,000 in revenue for the college — so very, very excited about those numbers,” Hunt said.

On the Curriculum side, Elliott, RCC’s vice president of Instruction and Student Support Services, also reported increased enrollment numbers for full-time equivalents. She said FTE’s for 2020-21 school year closed out at 1,743.6, an increase of 8.1 FTE over the previous school year.

Singler said gains from the college’s curriculum program will assist in absorbing the loss from College and Career Readiness.

“They have just knocked it out of the park,” Singler said of the vice presidents.

Also Monday, the trustees learned that the college has implemented Managed Soc Services, a program that monitors cyber security threats.

“What that is is we now have a third-party entity that is monitoring every threat on our campus,” said Dustin Long, vice president for Information Technology and chief information officer. “We have found quite a few things under the covers that you never expect to see.”

