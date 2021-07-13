Snak Shak is making a comeback in Fairmont

FAIRMONT — A historic restaurant is making a comeback under new leadership and the name Grandma’s Snak Shak.

The former Snak Shak, located at Eldorado Road and N.C. 41 in Fairmont, is undergoing renovations that are nearing completion, according to Donzell Frazier and his wife, Tiara, who are leasing the restaurant for five years. The couple hopes to open the restaurant within the next two to two and a half weeks.

Renovations include work to the walls, floor, ceilings and electrical, according to Donzell Frazier. Hours of operation have not been set. After renovations are complete, the Robeson County Health Department will inspect it before it can open, he said. Once opened, the restaurant also will cater and deliver.

“We plan to employ six to eight individuals or even more. It depends on how things pick up,” he said.

The Fraziers hail from Gastonia, but after visiting Tiara’s family in Fairmont about four years ago, the plan to bring more soul food to Fairmont began to take shape. The two live in Lumberton and hope to bring back old favorites like collard sandwiches. Other items, like pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, hot wings, fried pigtails, banana pudding, soft serve ice cream and slushies, also will be served.

Donzell said his wife is passionate about cooking and is launching the business.

“She’s the mastermind behind it and she’s the person that is basically orchestrating the whole thing, and she just seen a desire there and a need not only to employ local individuals, but also to give them quality, good food at a reasonable price,” he said.

Tiara said customers can look forward to “a home-cooked meal at an affordable rate.”

The restaurant was built in 1969, and has a rich history in Fairmont. Town officials speculate the restaurant closed sometime in 2015 after the last water bill was paid.

“It was a staple in the town for so long, for so many years,” Fairmont Commissioner Monte McCallum said.

The 48-year-old commissioner remembers visiting the restaurant at the age of 6 or 7 years old, and several times since then.

“It is good to have it coming back,” he said.

Commissioner Charles Kemp called the restaurant “historic, nostalgic,” and a prominent stop for motorists who participated in cruises through the town.

“It was a major hangout for teens throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s,” Kemp said.

The restaurant is the first eatery visible for motorists who exit off Interstate 95 to access N.C. 41 through Fairmont, Kemp said. He hopes the business will be successful and catch tourists on their way into Fairmont.

Tiara Frazier hopes to surpass expectations of Fairmont residents, who continue to stop in and ask when the restaurant will open again. She also hopes to offer food at a competitive rate to the nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

