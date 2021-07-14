Red Springs’ Jordan Lea’Kes wins title of king of the Knights of Pythagoras

July 14, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Jordan Lea’Kes recently was crowned king of the Knights of Pythagoras program for the State of North Carolina. Lea’Kes is a rising senior at Red Springs High School.

LUMBERTON — A rising senior at Red Springs High School is now a king.

Jordan Lea’Kes was crowned king of the Knights of Pythagoras program for the State of North Carolina. Jordan is the grandson of Neal and Phillis Lea’Kes.

The crowning event took place Saturday during a virtual annual assembly. Young boys and girls from around the state were able to join via Zoom and be a part of the event. The assembly is normally a two-day event held in a face-to-face setting that allows the teens to participate in such activities as an oratorical contest, talent show, track and field, and ending with a banquet. However, because of the COVID-19, pandemic this year’s event began Friday, opening with virtual video gaming and music.

All activities are supported by the Masons and the Order of Eastern Star. Jordan is a member of Shining Star Council No. 43 in Red Springs. His support to obtain the crown came from the 29th Masonic District — Prince Hall Affiliated — in the Western Region, and approved by The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of North Carolina and Jurisdictions Inc.

Jordan qualified to compete for the crown because he is a prince of the Knights’ Western Region, which covers Robeson County and runs west to Charlotte, according to Reidsville Chief of Police Robert Hassell, who oversee the statewide program for the male youth. There are four regions: Eastern, Western, Piedmont and Coastal.

“He was a prince representing his region,” Hassell said.

He won because he raised the most money for college scholarships issued by the Knights of Pythagoras.

“He’ll have the crown until July of next year,” Hassell said.

A new king will be elected during the 2022 assembly, which hopefully will be an in-person event on a college campus, the police chief said.

“We’re missing the face-to-face,” he said.

The Knights of Pythagoras program is an organization aimed at youth that provides constructive guidance. The program for the females is called Gleaners.

According to the North Carolina Order of the Knights of Pythagoras website, it is an nonprofit mentoring organization composed of youth between the ages eight to eighteen years.

“NCKOP is sponsored by the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of North Carolina. The focus of NCKOP is to work on developing the skills needed for our youth to be successful in life. We have Knight Councils throughout the state in many cities/towns. Each Council works under the sponsorship and personal supervision of Prince Hall Masons and it’s subordinate lodge. Our program is all about mentoring and providing an educational environment with the primary goal to aid our youth in their all-around development,” the website reads in part.