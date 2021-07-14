Six candidates file Wednesday for Nov. 2 municipal elections in Robeson County

LUMBERTON — Two Red Springs commissioners are among six candidates who filed Wednesday for the municipal elections in November.
Incumbents Murray McKeithan and Neal D. Lea’Kes filed Wednesday, seeking reelection to the Red Springs Board of Commissioners. Retired Red Springs chief of police Ronnie Patterson also filed Wednesday as a candidate for the Board.
If reelected, McKeithan will serve his fourth term on the board.
McKeithan retired in 2007 after 37.5 years of working at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant in Fayetteville, according to information the candidate submitted to The Robesonian. In 2004, he retired as a sergeant in the North Carolina National Guard after 28 years of service. He also served as a military policeman from 1972-1974.
If reelected, his goals are to continue to improve the town’s infrastructure, like its streets, McKeithan said. He also hopes to clean up areas where dilapidated, abandoned homes are located in town. McKeithan also will work to provide the Parks and Recreation Department with a facility in which it can implement programs and educational opportunities for town residents and youth.
“I will continue to strive to do the work that the citizens have put me in to do,” McKeithan said. “I will continue to fight for them.”
Lea’Kes is seeking his second term on the Board of Commissioners.
Lea’Kes is a retired North Carolina Department of Public Safety programs director and a retired U.S. Army veteran, according to information given by the candidate to The Robesonian.
“It’s been my honor to serve the citizens of Red Springs for the the past four years,” he said in a submitted statement. “If reelected, my goal is to continue with moving the Town of Red Springs forward, addressing such issues as improving the appearance of the communities, enhanced data systems to involve the youth and more job opportunities for the citizens.”
Brian Freeman also filed Wednesday for a seat on the Red Springs Board of Commissioners.
Freeman is a fourth-generation Red Springs native, according to information submitted to The Robesonian. He is a veteran educator, having served as a teacher in Robeson County, an instructional coach and now is an assistant principal in Cumberland County. He also has been recognized as a Teacher of the Year.
Freeman holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where he was bestowed the Outstanding Alumnus Award in 2016.
He has served a four-year term on the Red Springs Board of Commissioners and a four-year term on the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, where he also served as vice chair for a year. He served in state and national organizations, such as the North Carolina Association of Educators and National Association of Educators.
Freeman is running for office to “promote business recruitment, progressive leadership, advocate for more grant funding to improve downtown revitalization and provide activities for youth and senior citizens.”
He said he “believes in a town employee retention program and encourages everyone to take pride in Red Springs and make it a great place to live and work.”
Patterson did not submit biographical information or a statement to The Robesonian.
He retired from the Red Springs Police Department in June 2020 after 30 years of service. Patterson assumed the police chief role in 2010, and first joined the department in April 1990.
Leon St. Charles Grant also filed Wednesday for a seat on the Red Springs board.
Incumbent Elma Patterson filed July 2 for a second term on the Red Springs Board of Commissioners. The two additional filings Wednesday marked the intent of each of the three incumbent commissioners to continue serving their community on the board.
The race for the town’s mayoral seat also has become contested. Incumbent Mayor Edward Henderson filed Thursday for the seat. He served two full terms as mayor and was a member of the town’s Board of Commissioners for eight years.
Town Commissioner Duron Burney filed for the office of mayor on July 2.
Incumbent Paul Hunt Jr. is seeking reelection as a Rowland commissioner. He did not submit biographical information or a statement to The Robesonian.
Wilton Keith Shooter Sr. and Jim Patrick Kelly filed last week for election to the Rowland Board of Commissioners.
Three seats, including the mayor’s seat held by Michelle Shooter, are up for grabs on the board. Hunt occupies one of the commissioner seats. The other has been vacant for the past nine months because of the death of Commissioner Marvin Shooter, who held the seat for nearly 50 years.
As of Wednesday, 27 candidates have filed for the Nov. 2 municipal election. Filing ends Friday at the Robeson County Board of Elections, located at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton.