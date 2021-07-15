Crime report

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Terry Locklear, Kirk Drive, Maxton; and Sheila Locklear, Wineson Drive, Pembroke.

The following people reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of armed robberies:

Sara Britt, Old Allenton Road, Lumberton; and Rose Tsang, Papas Drive, Maxton.

Dontrez Campbell reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Red Tip Drive in Lumberton.