Robeson County Humane Society schedules Christmas in July fundraiser for Saturday

July 15, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Humane Society has scheduled its annual Christmas in July fundraiser for Saturday.

The event to raise money and gather supplies for the nonprofit animal rescue organization is to take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fresh Foods, located at 1733 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

During the event, Humane Society representatives will be accepting cash donations and asking shoppers to buy and donate such items as cleaning supplies, pet food and trash bags that can be used to advance its mission of finding homes for homeless animals, primarily cats and dogs.

The Society operates a no-kill shelter at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The Society is always looking for volunteers and donations and can be reached by calling 910-738-8282.