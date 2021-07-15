List of people vying for election in November grows by nine

July 15, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report
<p>Mack</p>

Mack

<p>Hammonds</p>

Hammonds

<p>Ellison</p>

Ellison

Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Another nine people filed to run in Robeson County’s November municipal elections on Thursday, just a day before the two-week filing window is closed.

Nivea Mack was among the candidates who filed at the Robeson Board of Elections office, located at 800 N Walnut St. in Lumberton. Mack us running for the office of mayor in Red Springs.

Mack, 37, is the daughter of Victoria Mack and the granddaughter of the late L.C. and Christine Mack, and Vashti Sinclair.

In a statement submitted to The Robesonian she wrote, “Fellow citizens, I pray you all are in good health as you read your newspaper. I am asking all eligible voters of Red Springs, NC to vote November 2, 2021. To vote for development, progression, community wellness, peace, safety and a brighter future. As we look around there is one thing that remains constant and that is change. We must work together to accomplish change. Change requires effort and I am asking you on November 2, 2021 to align with me as your mayor in making this difference. Nivea Mack is my name, Thank You.”

Mack joins incumbent Mayor Ed Henderson and Commissioner Duron Burney in the race to be Red Springs’ mayor.

Also on Thursday, Lorie Hammonds and Largirtha Graham joined an already crowded contest to win a seat on the Red Springs Board of Commissioners.

Hammonds is a resident of Red Springs, according to information submitted to The Robesonian. She is married to Timothy (Timbo) Hammonds and the mother of Timothy, a rising 10th-grader at Red Springs High School and Leeyah, a rising seventh-grader at Red Springs Middle School. She is active with their schools. She worked at Robeson County’s Department of Social Services for a decade and now works at Positive Progress in Red Springs.

Hammonds is running on a platform of community growth, business recruitment, and seeking grants to fund town improvement projects. Her “deep love and passion for the love of Red Springs” led to the recent restoration of a historic home, with her family. Hammonds would like dilapidated homes removed and beautification projects to replace them, and to see Main Street filled with new businesses.

She is a graduate of Red Springs High School and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, with a degree in social work. She attends Praise and Worship Ministries in Red Springs.

Graham did not submit biographical information to The Robesonian.

There are six other people in the running for the four Red Springs Board of Commissioners seats that will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. Incumbents Neal Lea’Kes, Murray McKeithan and Elma Patterson have filed for reelection. Ronnie Patterson, Leon St. Charles Grant and Brian Freeman also have filed.

In Fairmont, Melvin Ellison is taking his third try at winning a seat on the town’s Board of Commissioners. He joins Clarence McNeill, who also filed Thursday.

Ellison, 65, worked for the Public Schools of Robeson County for seven years and is manager of the Alcoholic Beverage Control store in Fairmont. He has served on the Fairmont Alcoholic Beverage Control and Planning board for five years. He is married to Jacqueline Ellison and together they had five children. He attends First Baptist Church in Fairmont.

Ellison said he wants to bring jobs, businesses and more recreation facilities to the town and housing for senior citizens. He also would like to see more programs and activities for youth, and better policing.

“I love Fairmont,” Ellison said. “I just want to be a voice for the people of Fairmont.”

McNeill did not submit biographical information to The Robesonian.

McNeill and Ellison are the first two people to file as Fairmont Board of Commissioners candidates. Commissioner Charles Kemp has filed as a candidate for mayor.

Incumbents Theresa Locklear and Channing Jones filed for reelection to the Pembroke Town Council. They did not submit information.

Incumbent Mayor William Davis and incumbent council member Lena Canady filed for reelection to the Lumber Bridge Town Council. Neither candidate submitted biographical information to The Robesonian.

Related Articles