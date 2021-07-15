U.S. Senate candidate introduces himself to the people of Robeson County

McCrory

LUMBERTON — To “meet and greet” the people of Robeson County was the object of a U.S. Senate candidate’s visit Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, NC-13, spent the day letting the people know who he is, what his values are and what he stands for as a person and a politician. Budd, a Republican, is campaigning to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Richard Burr, who in 2016 announced he would not seek another six-year term in 2022.

He is not a complete unknown in Robeson County, according to Budd. A lot of people have heard of him, thanks to former President Donald Trump endorsing him in June.

“My goal is to make the case for my candidacy,” Budd said during a brief stop at The Robesonian.

The 49-year-old representative is confident he can win Robeson County in the March 8 Republican primary and the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

He believes the people of Robeson County will identify with him as a person of faith and strong personal values. They will learn his a man raised in a family of faith, and a man who runs a business and knows how to balance a budget.

Budd owns a firing range and gun store in Rural Hall.

They will learn he is battle-tested, having won a 17-person primary race in 2016 and in 2018 having fended off a Democratic Party that targeted him on his way to a victory by a wide margin.

From Lumberton Budd was to go to Prospect and then to Pembroke, where he anticipated being asked his stance on federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.

“I am very supportive of (Rep.) Dan Bishop’s bill and Dan Bishop’s efforts,” Budd said.

Bishop, a Republican, has campaigned for federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe since winning the U.S. House seat in a 2019 special election. Bishop, a former North Carolina state lawmaker, reintroduced the Lumbee Recognition Act in April.

But, he wants to understand the history behind the fight for federal recognition and to understand the related issues, Budd said.

“It has to be bigger than gaming,” he said.

Over the years the talk of federal recognition has been countered by voices from various quarters saying the tribe wants federal recognition so they can build a casino on the tribe-controlled land that would come with recognition by the U.S. government.

Budd said that while in Pembroke he wants to see the Museum of the Southeast American Indian, located in Old Main on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He wants to talk to knowledgeable people and learn as much as he can about the Lumbee Tribe’s history and culture.

“I want to understand the full picture,” he said.

That means learning the benefits the Lumbees and the rest of Robeson County would realize through federal recognition, Budd said. That also means learning if there would be any negative effects as a result of federal recognition.

In terms of jobs and the economy, Budd said, “I want to have a favorable economy and I want that to favor Robeson County.”

One way to help create an economy that is good for the country, North Carolina and Robeson County is to rein in excessive spending by the federal government, he said. Excessive spending pumps too much money into the economy. More money “chasing” available goods leads to inflation, he said. The federal government must be more judicious in the way it spends taxpayer dollars.

According to Budd’s website, he is a graduate of Appalachian State University, holds a Master’s in Business Administration degree from Wake Forest University and a Master’s in Educational Leadership and Family Life from Dallas Theological Seminary.

He was raised in a family of small-business owners, where he learned that hard work, family and faith are the foundation to success. Budd grew up on a cattle and commercial chicken farm in Davie County, where he still lives today with his wife and three children.

Though he says he is battle-tested, his next political test may be as hard or harder to pass then those that came before, and the lessons of hard work learned as a youth may be put to good use.

Budd is striving for a U.S. Senate seat that, as of one recent count, has drawn the attention of 10 Republicans, among them former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory; nine Democrats, featuring former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley; and two Independents. Who among them will officially enter the race will not be known until the filing period of Dec. 6-17 ends. The Republican primary is scheduled for March 8, 2022. If needed a run-off election would take place April 26. The general election is Nov. 8, 2022.

Budd’s confidence in victory may be justified if the most recent fundraising numbers released by his campaign and those by his main GOP opponent, McCrory, and the presumptive leader of the Democrat pack, Beasley, are true.

Ted Budd for US Senate released on Thursday a Federal Election Commission report that shows the campaign brought in more than $950,000 for the second quarter and now leads the candidate field with more than $1.7 million cash-on-hand, eliminating any fundraising disadvantage six months ahead of schedule and leaving Budd with almost $800,000 more cash-on-hand than his closest Republican primary opponent, according to information from Budd’s organization.

“Amy Kate and I are very grateful to everyone who has invested in our campaign,” Budd said.

According to the McCrory camp, recently filed FEC reports from all Senate candidates show the former governor raised more than all of his primary opponents combined in the second quarter of 2021, McCrory’s first quarter as a Senate candidate. McCrory announced last week that he would report raising more than $1.24 million, with more than $1,000,000 in contributions coming from within North Carolina.

The Beasley campaign announced Thursday that the former N.C. chief justice has raised $1.28 million since launching her campaign in April.

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]