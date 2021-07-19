RCSO releases name of man in critical condition after being shot in Parkton

Investigation continues as victim fights for his life

Staff report

PARKTON — The name of the person shot and critically injured in a shooting Sunday in Parkton was released late this afternoon by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachariah Congrove, 32, of Lumberton was shot about 6 p.m. on the 200 block of Carol Arnette Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to an undisclosed medical center and is being treated for his injuries. Congrove’s medical condition is listed as critical today.

The Sheriff’s Office initially withheld Congrove’s identity until investigators could contact his family members.

“The investigation continues,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said today.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.