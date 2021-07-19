Wildlife Commission to swear in 18 new cadets Tuesday; two from Robeson County

July 19, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
57th Basic School graduating class of the Wildlife Commission includes two Robeson County residents. The class members will be sworn in Tuesday during a ceremony at First Baptist Church of Pinehurst, located at 7373 N.C. 211 in West End. Courtesy photo | Wildlife Commission

Courtesy photo | Wildlife Commission

PINEHURST — Two Robeson County residents will be among the 18 people to be sworn in Tuesday by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division.

Aaron Carter, of Lumberton, and Erin Woriax, of Red Springs, will be administered the oath of office during a ceremony that starts at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Pinehurst, located at 7373 N.C. 211 in West End.

The ceremony will celebrate the 57th Basic School graduating class of the Wildlife Commission, according to the state agency. Each new officer will take an oath to enforce criminal laws, including conservation and boating laws, and to faithfully and impartially execute the duties of a law enforcement officer in North Carolina.

After graduation, each new wildlife officer will begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer, according to the Wildlife Commission. Upon completion of field training, each officer will be assigned a permanent duty station.

The other graduating officers are Tyler Barber, of Granite Falls; Kristofer Blankenship, of Albemarle; Jacob Bosley, Friendsville, Maryland; Sarah Campbell Thomasville; Joshua Doshen, Currituck; Jacob Dyer, Purlear; Zachary Hayes Carthage; Andre’ Jones, Jackson, Mississippi; Kirby Lambert, of Robbins; Michael Lott, Woodbridge, Virginia; Justice McCormick, Lilesville; Jason Munson, Massena, New York; Devon Schaffer, Pueblo, Colorado; Walker Shelton, LaGrange; Damon Smith, Stanfield; and William Weaver, of Shelby.

All wildlife law enforcement officer trainees are required to pass an extensive background, psychological and physical screening before entering an intensive accredited academy conducted by the Law Enforcement Division, according to the Wildlife Commission.

The majority of basic law enforcement training is held at the N.C. Department of Public Safety Samarcand Training Academy in Jackson Springs. Officers complete conservation-specific training on fish and wildlife laws, motorboat accident investigation and protected species. Instruction covers statutory and investigation procedures, defensive tactics, fish and game laws, and pursuit driving and boating.

More information about careers in wildlife enforcement is available on the agency’s website, ncwildlife.org.lawenforcement.