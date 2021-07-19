Crime report

July 19, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Gerald Jones, Carol Annette Street, Parkton; Victory McArthur, Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont; Family Dollar, N.C. 710 South, Rowland; David Sykes, Allendale Drive, Pembroke; Robeson County, Cunningham Circle, Lumberton; Natalie Locklear, Bridals Lane, Maxton; Dorothy Lowery, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs; Lora Kerns, Rozier Church Road, Lumberton; and Willie Maynor, Iron Horse Drive, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Selena Sanderson, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; Glenwood Glaspie, Kelsey Drive, Lumberton; Harold Harris, Deep Branch Road, Pembroke; Billy Locklear, Geronimo Drive, Lumberton; Jarrah Hunt, Norment Road, Lumberton; Seth Strickland, Clark Road, Maxton; Dollar General, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Myrtice Chavis, Clifford Road, Red Springs; Dollar General, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Laqueena Lucas, Maple Leaf Drive, St. Pauls; and Jackie Jacobs, Lacy Road, Maxton.

The following people reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:

Dijon Delorge, Buckhorn Road, Parkton; David Williams, Chris Road, Lumber Bridge; and James Smith, Chris Road, Lumber Bridge.