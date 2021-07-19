Local animal rescue needs fosters to continue its work

Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue founders and co-directors Sable Bullock, left, and Stephanie Norton hold two of three puppies rescued from the Robeson County Animal Shelter in St. Pauls. Related Articles

LUMBERTON — A nonprofit group needs help from the community to continue rescuing stray and shelter animals in Robeson County and placing them in healthy homes.

Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of NC has been working in Robeson County for two years to rescue dogs and cats. From March 4 to Dec. 3, 2020, the group rescued 217 animals. This year, about 173 dogs and cats have been rescued by the group.

“FHAR is simply a couple of friends that share the same interest: animal welfare. We have both been involved in animal rescue for several years, and finally took the leap to start a rescue with standards that we believe in!” Sable Bullock and Stephanie Norton, founders and co-directors of the rescue group, said in a joint statement.

“We have seen first-hand the sadness and despair in an animal’s eyes when it is just begging for help, love, or a bite to eat. Our goal is to help as many of these souls as we can, while upholding a high standard of care for them. We are 100% foster-based and rely solely on donations and volunteers to help us run!” the statement reads.

The group currently works with 15 foster volunteers, but needs more to continue its efforts to save animals, Bullock said.

“Fosters are the most integral part of our animal rescue because we do not have a brick-and-mortar facility. Without fosters, there would be nowhere to house the animals that we take into the rescue. We literally could not save them without our foster homes,” the two said in a joint statement.

Fosters provide care for the animals as if they were their own. Responsibilities of a foster include feeding the animals, walking them and taking them to veterinary appointments.

“We provide all the food, treats, litter, vetting, etc. that you may want or need. If something comes up and you need to board them for a few days while they are with you, we will cover that cost as well,” statement from the rescue organization reads. “Our cats are in dire need right now. Many of them have been in cages at pet stores for weeks, and really need a vacation!”

Fosters also observe the behaviors of animals and help recommend the best home environment in which the animal can be placed.

“Their foster animals become part of their family, and it allows the animal to become accustomed to life in a loving home,” according to Bullock and Norton.

Short-term goals for the rescue organization include rescuing dogs and cats, and giving them a better life through adoption. The rescue founders hope to one day establish a pet food pantry and launch a spay/neuter and preventive care program for residents “who might not qualify for other assistance with vet care.”

“We also strongly believe in education. Many people in rural areas like Robeson County, are not familiar with standard preventive medicine. Heartworm disease and unwanted litters are so prevalent, yet so preventable,” Bullock and Norton said in their statement.

For now, the rescue group continues to seek support, like donations, from the community.

“Monetary donations are always needed for us to continue providing vet care, as we don’t ‘skimp’ on the medical needs of our animals. Everything from deworming and vaccines to surgeries and preventive medication is done at our local vet,” according to their statement.

For more information on how to get involved, contact the rescue organization at 910-785-0021, via email at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FureverHomeNC.

“We hope to get more people involved in our efforts, and bring the community together through education,” the rescue founders said.

