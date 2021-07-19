Safety was subject of show

Lumberton Fire Department firefighter Joseph Mayes, left, helps Saturday at the bicycle safety course hosted by the department and Safe Kids Robeson County during the 1st Responder Appreciation Car, Truck & Bike Show at Biggs Park Mall. Department Battalion Chief Eddie Cox estimates between 600 and 700 people attended the events.

<p>Shown is a vehicle used Saturday by the Lumberton Fire Department at the 1st Responder Appreciation Car, Truck & Bike Show in an event that measured the heat that can be generated inside a parked vehicle. Firefighters cooked s’mores inside the vehicle and passed them out. Temperatures inside the vehicle reached 137 degrees, according to fire department Battalion Chief Eddie Cox.</p>

