Family nurse practitioner joins UNC Health Southeastern women’s health care team

July 19, 2021
Staff report
LUMBERTON — A family nurse practitioner has joined UNC Health Southeastern’s women’s healthcare team.

Kim Locklear Recker provides obstetric care at Southeastern Women’s Healthcare at The Oaks in Lumberton on Mondays and Tuesdays, and at Southeastern Women’s Healthcare, located on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, Wednesdays through Fridays, according to UNC Health Southeastern.

Recker, a native of Shannon, obtained a bachelor’s degree in nursing from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2009 and a masters degree with family nurse practitioner certification from Purdue University Global in 2019.

Before joining UNC Health Southeastern, she practiced as a nurse practitioner/researcher with the Geneva Foundation at Fort Bragg. In addition to women’s health, she has also practiced nursing in the areas of emergency services, trauma, surgery and medical/surgical.

She and her husband, Steven, reside in Aberdeen. She has one son, one grandson, and a granddaughter on the way.