Prevatte’s Home Sales becomes Oakwood Homes of Lumberton

July 20, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Clayton recently announced it has acquired Prevatte’s Homes Sales, an authorized Clayton manufactured home dealer in the city.

Clayton, the national home builder of site-built and off-site built homes, acquired the business effective Thursday.

“After decades of operating as a valued Clayton partner, we are thrilled to officially join the Clayton team as Oakwood Homes of Lumberton,” said Tonnie Prevatte, founder of Prevatte’s Home Sales.

“We’ve successfully served this area for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing those efforts in partnership with Clayton,” Prevatte said.

Prevatte’s Home Sales was founded in 1988 by Tonnie and his wife, Marilyn. For more than 30 years, they have served manufactured home buyers in Robeson and surrounding counties in the state with a wide variety of homes and award-winning customer service.

“Year after year, this home center has been recognized as number one, receiving accolades and awards for outstanding service and sales,” said John Williams, Clayton Retail Regional vice president. “Their passion and dedication for offering affordable housing is evident and it’s our pleasure to welcome them to the Clayton family of brands.”

Clayton, which was founded in 1956, is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing — including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments.

In 2020, Clayton built 56,240 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.