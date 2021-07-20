Community hubs offer COVID-19 vaccines, knowledge and more

MAXTON — People ages 12 and older can get a free COVID-19 vaccination and valuable information July 29 at Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library.
Vaccinations will be available noon to 3 p.m. at the library located at 210 N. Florence St. in Maxton. People who come to the clinic also can meet with representatives of local agencies to learn more about services in their area.
The first 110 participating families will receive a $10 gift card from Food Lion.
The clinic is being sponsored by the Robeson County Public Library, Robeson County Health Department, UNC Health Southeastern, Healthy Robeson and Healthier Together.
“This will be our second event. We had one this previous Saturday. We’re having six,” said Ivine Lucas, UNC Health Southeastern’s Evidence-Based Intervention specialist.
The events are being funded by a more than $19,000 grant through Healthier Together and awarded to Healthy Robeson, she said. Each event is being called a community hub because different community organizations are participating in each hub.
“It’s not just about the vaccines, even though we want people to get the vaccines,” Lucas said.
The community hub on Saturday took place at Rex-Rennert Elementary School in Shannon, according to Lucas. The Lion’s Club was at the hub providing eye checkups. The county Health Department was there putting on demonstrations about the dangers of heat generated in a car on hot days. STOP THE PAIN, a faith-based program focused on reducing the impact of substance, also was there.
At Rex-Rennert the incentives were free 40-pound food boxes, and 10-pound packages of chicken breasts donated by Mountaire Farms.
Thirty-four people were vaccinated at Rex-Rennert, Lucas said. More than 100 families received boxes of food.
“It was a great event,” Lucas said.
The Lion’s Club is to be at the July 29 community hub. And the county Health Department will be there putting on the hot-car demonstration. Other local organizations are expected to take part.
A hub is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31 at Rowland Expo Cultural Center, located at 102 E. Main St. in Rowland. Chicken provided by Mountaire and food boxes will be offered as incentives.
County Health Department personnel administer the vaccines at all hubs.
“We’ll do another round in August,” Lucas said.
A hub is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 at Rex-Rennert, for noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library in Maxton, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School in Rowland.
Call Lucas at 910-671-5890 for more information.