Highway Patrol commander speaks at gathering of troopers in Pembroke

July 20, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Col. Freddie Johnson, N.C. State Highway Patrol commander, speaks Tuesday during the annual Robeson County Troop B District 7 District Meeting. The meeting took place at the Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club in Pembroke. Courtesy photo | Lumbee Tribe

Courtesy photo | Lumbee Tribe

PEMBROKE — Coming to Robeson County was like coming home, the commander of the N.C. State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Col. Freddy Johnson came to the annual Robeson County Troop B District 7 District Meeting, which was held at the Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club in Pembroke. He began his career with the Highway Patrol in Robeson County in 1996 and worked in the county for 14 years.

Johnson, a Hope Mills native, was sworn in as the new Highway Patrol commander in April. He now oversees the 1,843 Highway Patrol troopers in North Carolina. He said coming to such gatherings as the Troop B District 7 meeting is a great way to get out and speak with troopers.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. presented Col. Johnson with a Pinecone Patch, which is seen on the Lumbee Regalia. The troopers in attendance also received hats and prayer bundles from the Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club. Sixty-six American Indian troopers serve in the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Matt Scott, Robeson County’s district attorney, attended the meeting and took time to thank the troopers for their hard work to reduce accidents and fatalities in Robeson County.

The District 7 troopers also took a few moments to take group photos with Johnson.

The annual district meetings are used by each patrol district to set goals, make plans and share information.