Fairmont leaders plan to spend $70,000 to address town management, future

FAIRMONT — A $70,000 investment is being made in Fairmont’s improvement, residents were told Tuesday during a Board of Commissioners meeting.

Town Manager Hank Raper told the more than 20 people at the meeting that town leaders are working with the Lumber River Council of Governments to improve the town’s management and future. During a meeting that lasted less than 30 minutes, Raper said the town will pay LRCOG $30,000 to help develop a strategic plan to update town codes and planning. It will also pay LRCOG $15,000 to update zoning matters. The LRCOG will be paid another $25,000 to help the town develop a comprehensive plan to discuss future land use.

“Between these three plans, the zoning ordinance updates, our comprehensive plan and our strategic plan, we’re making a $70,000 investment,” Raper said. “That’s not a small sum of money in Fairmont, but I hope that goes to show that we’re taking this issue very seriously.”

A meeting about the strategic plan has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center during which community members, commissioners and others can discuss the future of the town and their ideas to improve it.

“Come prepared to discuss a variety of ideas and approaches of things you’d like to see in Fairmont,” Raper said.

The town manager’s words came after the Rev. Frank Saunders, of St. John AME Church, spoke about his concerns related to abandoned homes, unswept streets and sewage backup in Fairmont residents’ homes.

Saunders asked commissioners to consider beautifying the town by ensuring more streets than the town’s main thoroughfare are swept and that abandoned properties are addressed and town codes enforced.

“When I go down Main Street it looks wonderful. When I come in on the main drag, it looks beautiful. When I turn a few other streets, it looks wonderful, but then when I turn some other streets, I say, ‘My God, this has got to change,’” Saunders said.

He asked commissioners to contact owners of the abandoned homes and ask them to trim trees or bushes at the properties. He also asked for funding or incentives to be offered for the purchase of those homes. A group of people should to go out and assess those properties and come up with a plan to redevelop the abandoned homes, he said.

The reverend said commissioners should use state funds to address the issue of sewage backup into homes.

“I think the city needs to really look at that because I know you wouldn’t want to wake up to such a situation,” he said.

There are multiple partners working to identify what properties can be rebuilt and what must be torn down, Raper said. The more involvement and feedback from community members the town gets, the better it can be at applying for grants to address the concerns of residents.

Commissioners thanked Saunders for sharing his concerns.

“We need more citizens coming and giving us this information,” said Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree, who led the meeting because Mayor Charles Townsend was absent on town business. “It will not go unaddressed.”

“Continue to trust in us and we will get the job done,” Commissioner Felecia McLean said.

Commissioner Heather Seibles did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.

In other matters, commissioners approved a Fairmont fee schedule, with only two changes.

One concerns rental of the Heritage Center. With the change, the Center no longer will rented by the room, but will be rented as a whole for a flat fee of $250 for a three-hour block for residents and $300 for nonresidents. An additional $20 will be added onto the flat fee for each extra hour. A deposit of $100 is needed to hold a rental reservation.

The other change increases the fee to connect a property to the town’s water and sewer systems to $1,000 each. The old fees were about half the new fees.

“The town of Fairmont historically has not adopted a comprehensive fee schedule,” Raper said.

Doing so helps town workers better look up fees and places them all in one consolidated list. A copy of the fee schedule will be posted in the town’s water department office.

The town manager also told commissioners that the Local Government Commission signed off on the town’s decision to refinance sewer debt.

Commissioner Charles Kemp said he had planned to ask for meetings to be moved back to Town Hall because it is harder to hear people’s comments at the Heritage Center. But, then he was made aware of the COVID-19 Delta variant’s spread and decided to hold off making the request out of concern over the health risks posed by COVID-19.

“But I would like to consider doing it at a later date,” Kemp said.

Commissioner Terry Evans thanked the community members in attendance for coming to the meeting.

“It excites me to see the community get involved,” Evans said.

