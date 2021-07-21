‘Woody’ Huggins, called an ‘advocate,’ is mourned by family, friends and Lumberton leaders

Related Articles
LUMBERTON — Civic leaders are mourning the loss of an 89-year-old former City Council member whose funeral is set for Thursday.
Former Precinct 3 City Councilman Charles W. Huggins, known as “Woody,” died Monday at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton. He had been battling illness related to complications from gallbladder surgery, according to his daughter Woodie-Lynn Huggins.
Huggins’ graveside service will take place 11 a.m. Thursday at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton. The family will receive friends and loved ones at graveside after the service.
Huggins served on City Council from Dec. 4, 1989, to Oct. 14, 2002, and is remembered as an advocate, servant and passionate leader in the community.
Mayor Bruce Davis remembers working with Huggins during his time on the City Council.
“He was a man of his word, got a lot done and was a good friend of mine,” Davis said.
Huggins was faithful and passionate in his service to the City of Lumberton, the mayor said.
“He was always there when you needed him,” Davis said.
John Carroll, the current Precinct 3 councilman, said he remembers receiving Huggins’ support when he was a firefighter with the city’s fire department, before retiring in 2017.
“He always was an advocate for the fire department when I was there,” Carroll said.
Huggins was “very active in the community,” Carroll said. He would visit the late councilman from time to time after he became ill.
“Mr. Woody is going to be missed. He was really an advocate for the city,” Carroll said.
City of Lumberton 911 Emergency Services also shared a statement on Monday in honor of Huggins.
“We mourn, along with his family and the citizens of Lumberton, on the passing of former Precinct 3 City Councilman Woody Huggins, a true public servant,” the statement reads.
Huggins was a member of The Lions Club for 57 years, having served as district governor of District 31-F, now 31-N, during the year 1990-1991 and president of the North Carolina Lions, Inc. in 1997-1998. He was named a Jack Stickley Fellow, a William L. Woolard Partner in Service, and a Melvin Jones Fellow by the club.
He retired as a lab technician for CPL Power Co. after many years.
Huggins did not only live a life of service to the City of Lumberton. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War and received the Silver Star Medal and the Bronze Star for Valor.
However, his service as a councilman and veteran are added to his prestigious title of “father,” whom his daughter Woodie-Lynn Huggins adored. She expressed her love to her late father in a statement posted Monday on Facebook.
“ … My Daddy was a lot to many people. That has been made evident by the wonderful things that have been said about him from friends and family over the last couple of days but I’ve always known the kind of man he was,” she wrote.
“He provided love and support to me, our family, his friends and to countless others. It breaks my heart to say that he passed away this evening surrounded by family. He took a big piece of my heart and soul when he left. He opened his eyes briefly for the first time since Saturday and I like to think he was looking at heaven or seeing my Momma, welcoming him to (his) heavenly home. It was an honor to have been his daughter and to have been loved by him,” her statement reads.
