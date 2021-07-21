Christmas in July pays off for Humane Society

July 21, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Robeson County Humane Society board of directors President Owen Thomas stands Saturday with board Treasurer Marion Thompson, right, board member Kathy Rhodes, and board Secretary Marian Wooten during the Humane Society’s Christmas in July event at Fresh Foods IGA on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton. The event raised about $400 for the Humane Society. Courtesy photo | Owen Thomas

