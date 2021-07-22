Work underway to improve drainage, reduce flooding, in Tanglewood neighborhood

Terrahawk Civil Contractors Foreman Ernie Priest operates an excavator Thursday to dig up an area where piping will be placed as part of the Tanglewood Drainage Project on West 27th Street in Lumberton, near UNC Health Southeastern’s hospital. A portion of the road was closed as contractors worked Thursday. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Armstrong Buri

LUMBERTON — Work has finally begun on the long-awaited project to improve stormwater drainage in the Tanglewood neighborhood and thus reduce instances of flooding.

The notice to proceed with the work went out July 11, according to Rob Armstrong, Lumberton Public Works director. Then there was a weather delay.

“The rains kind of set us back a little bit,” Armstrong said.

Contractors were on the ground this past week coordinating activities and performing other preparatory tasks.

“It hasn’t taken off as we had anticipated, but we are underway,” Armstrong said.

The project started last week and crews are working with a goal of placing at least 135 feet of piping per day, Nick Watson, general superintendent with Apex-based Terrahawk Civil Contractors, said Thursday as crews worked to install piping along 27th Street. The piping being laid eventually will connect to the outfall piping on Carthage Road.

The contractors have a little more than 300 days to complete the drainage project, he said.

“We are on schedule,” Watson said.

The original plan was to have the crews start work near the Lumber River, installing pipe segments measuring 4 feet long and 96 inches in diameter. Crews would then work out from the river area, laying and connecting smaller piping to the larger piping.

But, the 96-inch pipes use a specially made, watertight seal, according to Armstrong. And those seals weren’t available because of material shortages, which caused manufacturing delays.

“The delivery date of that pipe has stretched to mid-August,” Armstrong said.

The smaller piping was available, so the decision was made to get crews working on 27th Street.

A potential problem is ensuring the smaller pipe sections being laid will fit with the larger pipe, according to Armstrong. The other drawback to starting with the smaller piping is no discernible improvement to drainage will be seen until the 96-inch piping is in place.

“The contractors were eager to get started,” he said. “With each month we wait the more money it could cost.”

The project also could cost residents and businesses in the neighborhood some commute time because the work will necessitate lane closures and detours. But notice will be given, flagmen will be positioned by the contractor and signs will be put in place.

“We’ll post them as we get to those areas,” Armstrong said.

The goal will be to keep one lane of the street being worked on open at all times, according to Armstrong. But, Rowland Avenue will be closed off one block at a time as work progresses down the street.

Crews will do everything possible not to block driveways at businesses and residences, according to the Public Works director. But there will be times when work must be performed directly in front of a driveway. In those instances, property owners and business managers will be warned.

“We will notify them days in advance,” Armstrong said.

One lane of 27th Street was closed Thursday so work could proceed.

The contractor coordinated with UNC Health Southeastern and its affiliated providers along 27th Street, according to Armstrong. But access to the hospital is being maintained.

The contractor and UNC Health Southeastern have been in contact about the drainage project, according to Joseph Buri, the health care system’s director of Facility Services.

“We are in direct communication with the contractor and supporting them where we can,” Buri said.

So far, the work has caused minimal disruptions to hospital operations.

“We will need to reroute vehicles, ambulances and other operations related to deliveries as the project progresses, particularly along 29th Street when that begins,” Buri said.

Hospital leaders anticipate seeing a benefit to operations once the project is completed, according to Buri.

“The benefit we see is the risk of flooding will be diminished substantially,” he said. “We typically experience flooding along 27th and 29th streets during heavy rains, which makes travel for ambulances, deliveries and staff parking difficult if not impossible, especially if cars are stalled along the roadways.”

And improving access to the hospital during periods of heavy rain is one of the project’s primary objectives, according to Armstrong. The Tanglewood area is prone to flooding during periods of heavy rain because of poor stormwater drainage. The project, once completed will greatly improve drainage in the area, and as a result will improve the flow of stormwater in surrounding areas.

Crews will be out working during normal business hours, or from about 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., unless they are performing a task that requires them to stay a little longer in order to finish a project that has been in the works since 2016.

The construction contract for the Tanglewood project was awarded to Terrahawk LLC, which was the low bidder at $8,502,294.18, during a May 12 Lumberton City Council meeting. The contract price is to be paid using funds received in a $3 million Golden LEAF grant and a $6.8 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant.

The city was awarded the $3 million Golden LEAF grant in 2017, months after Hurricane Matthew hit Robeson County, but the project was put on hold in September 2019 after having been awarded to Metcon Construction, which self-reported a “significant error” in its bid. The city then sought additional funding for the project, and was awarded the $6.8 million EDA grant in April 2020.

After a monthslong approval process, City Manager Wayne Horne informed City Council on March 17 that EDA had given the city approval to move forward with the project.

An estimated 1,800 existing jobs are put at risk each time the area floods, according to city officials. Tanglewood residents have for decades raised concerns about flooding after heavy rains, and after Hurricane Matthew struck the city decided to install new drainage lines around UNC Health Southeastern so stormwater will be redirected from Meadow Branch to the Lumber River.

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or by sending an email to [email protected] Robesonian staff writer Jessica Horne contributed to this article.