Prayer event for Stop the Violence Program Inc. CEO and founder Friday in Fairmont

July 22, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — A time of prayer for LaShawna Watson will take place Friday at Fairmont Community Park.

Watson, CEO and founder of Stop the Violence Program Inc., has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in the hospital.

The organization and her family member, Unified Robeson NAACP Branch President Tyrone Watson will host the event at 7 p.m. to pray for her healing.