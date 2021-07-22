Robeson County in line to get millions of dollars from of settlement reached with pharmaceutical companies

Davis Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Robeson County and its municipalities could receive millions of dollars from the $26 billion national opioid settlement reached Wednesday that seeks to abate opioid addiction and hold manufacturers and distributors accountable.

The agreement was reached with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen — the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — and Johnson & Johnson. The companies will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years, according to N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s office.

“Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years, with up to $3.7 billion paid during the first three years,” according to Stein’s office.

“North Carolina’s share will be distributed among the State and local governments pursuant to a Memorandum of Agreement, to which the State and more than 53 local governments have already agreed. North Carolina stands to receive approximately $750 million with all local governments on board,” a statement from Stein’s office reads in part.

Fifteen percent of the funds will go to the state and be appropriated by the General Assembly to address the epidemic, and 80% given to all 100 counties and 17 municipalities, according to the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.

Robeson County was slated to get about $9 million to be dispersed over an 18-year period, according to Robeson County Attorney Rob Davis. The county could get more from the bankruptcy proceedings involving Purdue Pharma, which manufactures opioids.

“I don’t know when it (the money) will be issued,” Davis said.

In order for the settlement to be approved and funding allocated, states must sign the MOA, with a certain number of counties signing on to be eligible to participate, Davis said.

States have 30 days after the settlement was agreed upon to sign onto the deal and local governments in those states up to 150 days, according to the state attorney general’s office. North Carolina already has signed the MOA, meaning all local governments across the state can sign the MOA to participate in the money distribution.

Robeson County has signed onto the agreement, and Davis encourages all municipalities and local governments to sign the MOA.

The county can allocate funding to municipalities who sign onto the MOA. Factors for dispersal to local governments include “the number of pills dispensed, number of opioid overdose deaths, and number of people suffering from opioid use disorder,” according to the NCACC.

Davis said settlement money will be spent on drug prevention and treatment programs. Funding will be closely monitored by a committee of attorneys, county managers and commissioners across the state.

Historically, the $200 billion-plus tobacco settlement reached in the 1990s wasn’t poured entirely into prevention measures of smoking, the Associated Press reports. Instead, “much of the money has helped to balance state budgets, lay fiber-optic cable and repair roads.”

The opioid agreement maintains stringent oversight in spending, including audits and guidance to be followed to ensure funding is spent appropriately.

“I think that’s exactly why they did it this way,” Davis said.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins welcomes the help to save lives and help county residents battling with drug addiction.

“I am excited to know that our county is included in this settlement as we have experienced a huge increase in overdoses and overdose-related deaths over the last year,” Wilkins said in a statement.

“This funding will obviously help in many ways but more importantly the addicted. The addicted are someone’s loved ones and we can’t just push them aside. We must come together and help them and not give up or down on them as they fight the battle,” Wilkins’ statement reads in part.

There were 25 overdose deaths in Robeson County from Jan. 1 to May 7, according to the RCSO. Those deaths don’t include overdose deaths in areas covered by other law enforcement agencies. In 2020, the county Sheriff’s Office recorded 51 overdose deaths.

Family Drug Treatment Court is a program that offers hope in Robeson County, and could benefit from the funding, Davis said.

“It’s a problem here,” Davis said.

But, the funding could be a “game changer” for Robeson County as it seeks to address addiction in various ways, the attorney said.

“We appreciate all the hard work and leadership by Attorney General Stein, his staff at the Department of Justice, as well as talented county leaders across this state who worked so hard on this historic settlement agreement,” said NCACC President Ronnie Smith, chair of the Martin County Board of Commissioners.

“Their collaboration and collective efforts, working to address the opioid epidemic in North Carolina, will save lives and have generational impacts. The deal will give local governments an unprecedented opportunity to help heal our communities, and our Association will work to secure full participation by all North Carolina counties,” Smith said.

In 2020, there were 93,000 overdose deaths across the United States, a nearly 30% increase from the previous year, according to Stein’s office. From 2000 to 2019, more than 16,500 people died in the state from accidental overdoses.

“While no amount of money will ever be enough, this settlement will force these drug companies to pay an historic amount of money to bring much-needed treatment and recovery services to North Carolina communities and to change their business practices so that something like this never happens again,” Stein said.

“North Carolina has signed on to this deal, and thanks to a strong partnership with our cities and counties, more than 53 local governments have already jumped on board. I look forward to working with county and city leaders across the state to ensure that North Carolina brings home the maximum amount of funds possible. We cannot delay — too many people’s lives depend on it,” Stein added.

Other than the tobacco settlement, the cases are “the largest attorney general multi-state enforcement actions in history,” according to Stein’s office.

