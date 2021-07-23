Food distribution at Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center aims to help 2,000 families

July 23, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A food distribution event with the goal of serving 2,000 families has been scheduled for Friday at Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center.

The drive-thru event by Action Pathways Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina is to start at 9 a.m. at the Events Center located at 1027 US 74 Alternate in Lumberton.

Food will be loaded into vehicles on a first-come, first-served basis. There must be no more than two households per vehicle and no walk-ups will be allowed.

Go online to HUNGERCANTWAIT.org or call 910-485-6923 for more information.