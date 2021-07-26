Lumberton resident on honor roll at University of Kansas

Staff report

LAWRENCE, Kansas — A Lumberton resident made the honor roll at the University of Kansas for the spring 2021 semester.

Betsie Miller, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, was one of 12 North Carolina residents and one of 6,500 undergraduate students to be named to the roll.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education & Human Sciences, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare, according to the university. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.