Crime report

July 26, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriffs Office:

Alfred Davis, Sand Rock Road, Fairmont; Justin Jacobs, N.C. 211 West, Red Springs; Linda Cogdell, N. Alford Road, St. Pauls; Joann Edwards, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Miranda Chavis, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon; Maxine Saxby, T & P Road, Lumberton; Michael Jacobs, Jennifer Strip, Rowland; Felicia Bethea, Orange Drive, Fairmont; Austin Emanuel, U.S. 74 West, Rowland; Frank Yambo, Yambo Drive, St. Pauls; Chloe Locklear, Jasmine Lane, Lumberton; Arlea Davis, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Charlene Locklear, Riley Circle, Lumberton; and Katie Locklear, Chalmers Drive, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Monica Harris, Kyra Lane, Maxton; Becky Stone, Saddletree Lane, Lumberton; Robert Oxendine, Carlonie Drive, Pembroke; Leroy McBryde, Love Road, Red Springs; Katherine McDaniel, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont; Donna Ransom, Barker Ten Mile Road, Lumberton; Anthony Hunt, South Spruce Street, Proctorville; Magdiel Gurrero, Spruce Lane, Shannon; Krishna Locklear, Jacobs Road, Maxton; and Corey Prevatte, N.C. 74 West, Rowland.

Dekota Locklear reported reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on McGirt Gin Road in Maxton.

Castro Garcia reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Tolarsville Road in St. Pauls.