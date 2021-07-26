NCDOT delays bidding on I-95 widening project until September

Barksdale Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Motorists won’t see progress along the Lumberton and Robeson County portions of the Interstate 95 widening project until construction begins in 2022, according to a N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman.

NCDOT has delayed accepting construction bids, which was to happen in June, until September, Andrew Barksdale said. Bidding is scheduled to open on Sept. 21.

“The small delay is due to very complex design elements and requirements that had to be discussed with all the bidding teams. These complex design element requirements are in the Request for Proposals that the teams have to adhere to and thus had to adjust their designs and cost estimates to accordingly,” Barksdale said.

The project seeks to widen the interstate to eight lanes, expanding from two lanes to four in each direction, within an almost 9-mile span of roadway in Lumberton from mile marker 13 to “just south of Exit 22,” according to NCDOT’s website. Exits 17, 19 and 20 will see upgrades to interchanges, including the replacement of ramps and bridges. Four additional bridges will be replaced in the process.

The Lumberton project is estimated to cost ​$430,315,250​, according to NCDOT.

The Carthage Road interchange at Exit 19 will remain the same, but intersections at its access ramps will be controlled by roundabouts instead of stop signs. The contract should be awarded in September and the project completed in 2026.

NCDOT expects right-of-way acquisitions to begin in the fall and the project to be completed in 2026.

“There will be temporary pavement and temporary traffic patterns put into place in the spring of 2022, so we expect construction to start next spring,” Barksdale said.

The project is one of three widening projects funded by the NCDOT.

The department also plans to widen I-95 in Robeson County from mile markers 22 to 37 and upgrade bridges and interchanges. Construction is to begin in fall 2022 and end in 2026. According to the NCDOT website, the total estimated cost for the upgrades is about $340,108,000.

The other funded project consists of widening a total of 26 miles from Exit 55 in Cumberland County to Exit 71 in Harnett County and Exit 71 to Exit 81 in Johnston County, according to NCDOT.

Barksdale also said the plans remain in place to widen the interstate between mile markers 37 to 40 as part of the Fayetteville Outer Loop project. That section is expected to be completed by 2023, according to NCDOT’s website.

“The 182-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was built between the late 1950s and 1980 as a four-lane interstate highway. There have not been any large-scale improvements or widening of I-95, and several of its bridges and ramps no longer meet modern interstate design standards,” according to NCDOT’s website.

“In 2009, the N.C. Department of Transportation determined that I-95 needed a thorough assessment for planning purposes. After completion of the I-95 corridor and finance study in 2016, NCDOT began identifying and prioritizing sections of the interstate to improve using the Strategic Transportation Investments process,” according to the website.

The projects in Lumberton, Robeson County and north of Fayetteville all are funded and included in that process.

