RCC holds pinning ceremony held for practical nursing students

Staff report
Robeson Community College recently held a pinning ceremony for the 22 graduates of the college’s Practical Nursing program.

LUMBERTON — Graduating students in the Practical Nursing program were honored recently during a pinning ceremony on the Robeson Community College campus in Lumberton.

The “walk through” pinning ceremony took place Thursday in the auditorium on campus, with social distancing measures in place, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The 22 students represent the largest practical nursing class since the inception of the program in 2012. Many of these students already have been offered promising nursing positions within the region, and some have even accepted positions outside of North Carolina, according to RCC.

Pinned Thursday were Emmalie Atherton, Ashanta Campbell, Rebekah Chavis, Chasity Clark, Ashley Daubert, Kimberly Garcia, Kayla Graham, Lekeya Grissett, Ashley Hunt, Genoa Hunt, Gabrielle Jones, Natosha Jones, Brittany Locklear, Nicolette Locklear, Sequoia Locklear, Blake Lowry, Latisha Oxendine, Monica Rabello, Terra Rhyne, Brianna Suggs, Amber Tyndall and Hannah Walters.

To learn more about the practical nursing program at RCC, contact Eva Meekins, program director, at [email protected] or 910-272-3398.