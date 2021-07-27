RCC holds pinning ceremony held for practical nursing students

LUMBERTON — The Housing Authority of the City of Lumberton and a local health care provider have partnered to offer vaccinations in a bid to protect housing authority residents from COVID-19.

Robeson Health Care Corporation has teamed up with HACL to help residents get vaccinated. Moderna vaccinations are being administered at Dr. AJ Robinson Health Center, located at 800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon, and walk-ins are welcome.

Robeson County’s vaccination rate is low and it was an area of concern for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Adrian Lowery, housing authority executive director.

The HUD Greensboro Field Office reached out in June to talk about ways to improve the vaccination rate. The RHCC, HACL and other housing authorities across the state attended a video conference on ways to boost the vaccination rates in other areas as well. Thus, the partnership between RHCC and the housing authority was born.

“Good people like Mr. Lowery and his team, they’re really on the front lines here,” said Roosevelt Grant, Greensboro Field Office director.

Grant came to Lumberton Tuesday to visit and support the effort. He also spoke of supporting efforts by RHCC, the Robeson County Health Department and the City of Lumberton to vaccinate the community.

“That’s what adds value from a HUD perspective, to say that we were part of the solution,” Grant said.

Lowery said the use of the RHCC center, which is next door to Turner Terrace and close to other HACL locations, helps “to remove any barrier” that prevents residents from accessing the vaccine. RHCC also is offering transportation for housing authority residents who want to be vaccinated.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 29% of county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 27% of the population is fully vaccinated. In the state, 47% of the population has been fully vaccinated, with about 50% receiving at least one dose.

“For us to be called on to help you meet this need, it says a lot,” said Jennifer McLamb, RHCC chief operations officer.

McLamb said the Healthcare Corporation is pleased to have the opportunity to provide support and aid to the housing authority through the partnership.

The Healthcare Corporation didn’t offer more incentives for people to get vaccinated, but those who were vaccinated Tuesday still had a chance to enter their names into the state’s $1 million summer cash drawing, McLamb said.

Turner Terrace resident Racquelle Robinson was the first to get a shot Tuesday afternoon at the Dr. AJ Robinson Health Center.

“From my house, it’s a short walking distance from here,” Robinson said.

The vaccination effort is a “shorter, efficient way” to get a shot, especially for housing authority residents, he said.

“It’s their choice whether they want to or not,” Robinson said.

Lowery said housing workers knocked on the doors of 543 households about three weeks ago to gauge interest in the vaccinations. Sixty-seven people said they were interested but only six filled out paperwork.

“We contacted at least 800 residents,” Lowery said.

He is unsure why the response numbers were so low, the housing director said.

Beth Gachuki, a physician assistant at the center, said people who are hesitant to get the vaccine should be concerned about the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the previous strain.

“We’ve really encouraged people to get the vaccine,” Gachuki said.

Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, NCDHHS secretary, said Thursday during a press conference that 94% of cases and hospitalizations are occurring in unvaccinated people.

Vaccinations have fallen off at the center recently, and some weeks have gone by without patients requesting vaccines, Gachuki said.

But supply remains steady, she said.

“We’ve not had to turn away anyone for the vaccine,” she said. “… If we are running out, we ask for more.”

Since RHCC began vaccinating people at all of its sites in February, it has vaccinated more than 8,000 people, McLamb said. Testing for COVID-19 is available at every site. People wishing to be tested for COVID-19 on the weekends can do so at the Red Springs Health Center’s walk-in clinic on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can get vaccinated at any of the nine RHCC locations in the county.

“We have all kinds of availability, and we are here,” McLamb said.

For more information about vaccines, or to schedule transportation to the center, call 910-370-0815.