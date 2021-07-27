St. Pauls man awaiting trial for murder faces a new charge

RED SPRINGS — A 12-year-old Red Springs resident is working to improve the lives of homeless town residents, and is seeking donations so she can continue her mission.

Anna Robinson attends Cumberland County Christian School and is a member of First Baptist Church in Red Springs. She is on the Autism Spectrum, but doesn’t let it stop her from loving others and giving to help people in need, said Jeannie Robinson, her mother.

She is working to fill bags with nonperishable food and hygiene supplies and is calling the project “Anna’s Bags of Blessings.” Anna began speaking with her mother about the idea earlier this month, Jeannie said.

“I want to donate these bags to people so they would get food,” Anna told The Robesonian on Tuesday. “God wants us to help other people.”

Anna recently made a visit to the Red Springs Police Department to share her plans with Chief of Police Brent Adkins, who supports her efforts.

When Adkins met Robinson and her mother on July 9, he knew something special would come of the meeting. Robinson is not the average 12-year-old who wants to save money to spend on clothes, video games or other items, Adkins said.

“But Anna expressed to her mother that she wanted to use her money that she earned from her allowances and chores, to buy items to give to the homeless,” he said.

Anna’s meeting with the police chief began with a question.

“Anna first wanted to know if we had any homeless people here in Red Springs and if she could make up some bags and leave them here for our officers to give them out to those who are homeless or anyone who needed them. So, I promised Anna that I would help her in any way possible, to help her jump-start what God has called upon her to do, which is to help those who are less fortunate than herself and others. So, I gave her a donation and words of encouragement,” Adkins said.

Jeannie said current efforts will serve people in Red Springs, but if donations grow and the program sees more success, the hope is to expand and serve other people in need in Robeson County.

Anna returned Friday to the police department with her mother, cousin Trinity Jacobs and 28 bags filled with items for the homeless in Red Springs, Adkins said. The bags will be placed in police cars and given by officers to people who can use the items.

Church members, friends and others helped Anna fill her bags, Jeannie said.

“She filled 30 bags total,” her mother said.

Before they could deliver the bags to the police department, they gave out two to members of the community, Jeannie said.

“I would like to ask everyone if they would donate,” Anna said.

To make monetary donations, write checks or money orders payable to: Anna Robinson and mail them to the Red Springs Police Department at 218 S. Main St., Red Springs 28377. Items can be dropped off at the police department.

Anna is collecting for her Bags of Blessings canned foods, crackers, bottled water, Jell-O cups, small bagged peanuts, trail mix, granola bars, candy bars, small bags of chips, pepperoni sticks, dried fruits, raisins, individual hand wipes, hygiene products, bars of soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, small individual first aid kits, feminine hygiene products, socks and underwear for men, blankets, jackets, and more.

“We will make sure that Anna will receive all the donated monies and items. We sincerely thank you for your generosity and support,” Adkins said.

Jeannie said Anna collected items for bags that were donated to the Fayetteville Police Department in the past. On her 9th birthday, Anna asked for items to be donated instead of gifts, so she could serve others during the time they lived in Hope Mills. She and her mother also were involved with a church in that area, which had a program to help homeless people.

“I’m so proud that at her age that she’s decided that she would like to give to others than to get things for herself,” Jeannie said. “She’s just been a blessing to us and she’s just a blessing to other people.”

For more information about Anna’s Bags of Blessings, call the police department at 910-843-3454.