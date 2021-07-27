PSRC Board of Education meets Thursday to discuss reentry plan

July 27, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education has scheduled a special called meeting for Thursday to discuss the 2021-22 school re-entry plan.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at PSRC Central Office, located at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton.

The meeting is open to the public and can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkFjuqWPhA8.