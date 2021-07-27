UNC Health Southeastern says employees must get vaccinated against COVID-19

Taylor
Ebri
LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern employees have until Sept. 21 to become vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk losing their jobs.
“COVID-19 vaccine compliance will become a condition of employment. Failure to adhere to this requirement will mean that the individual cannot continue his/her employment with the health system,” Patrick D. Ebri, vice president and chief engagement officer, said Tuesday.
The vaccination requirement was made public the same day UNC Health Southeastern announced all patient beds are full, and members of the public are urged to seek treatment with their primary care physician or at local urgent care clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care.
“UNC Health Southeastern, like other major health care organizations in the state (such as UNC Health, Atrium Health, Cone Health, Duke University Health System, Novant Health, etc.), alongside the North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA), believe that a mandatory vaccine program is in the best interest of public health and is essential for the safety of our patients, teammates and communities,” a statement from Ebri reads in part.
The delta variant is spreading rapidly and is highly transmissible, according to Ebri. Hospitalizations have markedly increased over the past few weeks, and current infection rates overwhelmingly are in unvaccinated people who are being infected with the delta variant. People hospitalized with COVID-19 are more likely to be unvaccinated.
“As health care workers, we need to be leaders in the fight to eliminate the pandemic as well as be healthy and available to serve our communities,” Ebri said. “Vaccinations are our best chance at defeating this virus.”
As for the bed capacity issue, the surge in patients is a result of various health conditions, but COVID-19 is a factor, according to Renae Taylor, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief nurse executive.
“Volumes of admissions are from a variety of diagnosis, however, we have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 admissions from single digits two weeks ago, to almost 30 today,” she said.
Not all of the COVID-19 cases are people who came just to be tested.
“Ten to 12% of patients come to the Emergency Department for other health issues, are tested for COVID-19 for a variety of medical reasons, whether they have multiple health conditions or are being admitted for surgery, for example, and end up testing positive for COVID-19 after never having any symptoms,” Taylor said.
Even with the hospital at full capacity, no one will be turned away if they present a true medical emergency, administrators say.
“Individuals with true emergencies, such as trauma or chest pain, should not hesitate to come in for emergency care,” Taylor said. “Patients who do seek care from our emergency department will be treated in order of the seriousness of their condition, therefore individuals who seek emergency care for minor health issues will likely face extensive delays and, for that reason, we are encouraging them to seek alternatives for their care.”
Individuals who feel they may be sick and need to seek nonemergency medical care may visit a UNC Health Southeastern primary care or walk-in clinic, according to the health care provider. Sick appointments may be scheduled by calling the clinic direct or scheduling through the call center at 1-844-735-8864. The walk-in clinics that do not require an appointment include Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville, and The Clinic at Walmart in the Lumberton Walmart Supercenter.
For a complete clinic listing with hours and phone numbers, log on to www.southeasternhealth.org and click on “Services,” “Physician Services,” and “Primary Care Clinics.”