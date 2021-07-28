Crime report

July 28, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Maria Hernandez, Harolds Drive, Red Springs; Kimberly Scott, Journey Road, Lumberton; Eric Flores, Folly Drive, Red Springs; Billy Stone, Lumbee Avenue, Lumberton; and June Locklear, N.C. 711, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Troy Fields, Sunset Road, Lumberton; John Beatty, Sycamore Lane, Lumberton; and Unlisted Victim, Smyrna Church Road, Lumberton.

Unlisted victims reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were a victim of an assault by someone who pointed a gun at them at Walmart Supercenter located, at 5070 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Tony Strickland reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Candid Drive in Maxton.

Cattalina Bullard reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred at Old Red Springs Road and Prospect Road in Maxton.