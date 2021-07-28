AirLife North Carolina having impact on health care in Robeson County

Flight Nurse John Polak inspects a medical kit Wednesday while aboard the AirLife North Carolina helicopter in Lumberton. Polak has served as a flight nurse on the medical team for about three months.
The tractor used to move the AirLife North Carolina helicopter in and out of its hangar is parked Wednesday in the hangar in Lumberton. Construction of the hangar was completed in 2020.
Related Articles
LUMBERTON — Hundreds of lives have been saved since AirLife North Carolina opened its helicopter base in Lumberton almost two years ago.
“We fly out a lot of traumatic injuries,” said Carlie Smith, account executive at parent company Air Methods.
The number of flights per month and traumatic injuries was not released. But Smith did say that people who have visited the Lumberton site were “floored by the number of trauma patients we fly out on a daily basis.”
AirLife North Carolina, a division of Air Methods, operates out of a base located at 2550 N. Walnut St., behind Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services. The helicopter and crew became operational on Aug. 1, 2019, and primarily serves Robeson County but can respond to emergencies in surrounding counties.
Since its start in Lumberton, the helicopter’s medical flight team members have helped improve the quality of life for patients such as stroke patients, whose brain can continue to deteriorate if not treated quickly, causing functions like walking to become a challenge or to be lost.
“For stroke patients, seconds make the difference,” Smith said.
Flight Nurse John Polak also has taken his career in the medical field, which he entered into as a licensed practical nurse in 2013, into the air. Polak knew in 2016 when he rode along on a Duke Health helicopter that he wanted to perform lifesaving measures on an aircraft in the future.
The aircraft provides a speedier way to transport patients, with a lot less traffic than an ambulance route, Polak said.
The helicopter can travel more than 160 mph, but typically travels about 145 mph. It holds 147 gallons of gas, which fuels about 150 minutes of flight time, according to a previous crew member.
“Ultimately, it (the responsibility) is to get patients to the most appropriate level of care safely,” Polak said.
Daily inspections of the helicopter are performed by pilots and mechanics. Medical staff members inspect medical supplies and equipment daily, before they are dispatched to render aid.
“The whole reason behind it is, you know, keeping the aircraft airworthy,” said Eric Corriher, a mechanic. “It’s vastly important.”
Corriher, who served in the U.S. Army from 2010 to 2016, works to ensure flight crews and patients are safe at all times.
The helicopter carries lifesaving equipment such as a ventilator and a cardiac monitor, medications and other items.
“You want to know that there is somebody there for you in the worst-case scenario,” Polak said.
Residents in Lumberton and Robeson County can feel safer, knowing the medical crews are here to help, he said. The helicopter crews work alongside Robeson County Emergency Medical Services and UNC Health Southeastern to save lives.
“It’s amazing to like have the opportunity to take care of somebody in such a critical moment of their life,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to make a bad situation better.”
AirLife North Carolina has goals to build stronger relationships with providers and promote safety in the county, Smith said. The medical flight teams also continue to implement the company’s goal to treat every patient like a member of their families.
She thanked Robeson County EMS and other partners for their support and help in the process of saving lives since 2019.
“We’ve just been embraced with open arms,” Smith said. “It’s just been a wonderful experience.”
AirLife North Carolina hopes to continue its mission to save lives.
“We are in an area where we can make a substantial difference and that’s why we are so glad to be here,” Polak said.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]