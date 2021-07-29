PSRC Board of Education postpones Thursday meeting until Monday

July 29, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education has postponed its Thursday meeting until Monday.

The special-called meeting to discuss the 2021-2022 School Re-Entry Plan will now take place 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting is not open to the public, but can be viewed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkFjuqWPhA8. The meeting was to take place 6 p.m. Thursday.

Other items to be discussed at the meeting are PSRC Summer Learning Recovery and Enrichment Camp, Certified/Classified personnel and legal issues.