Fayetteville Outer Loop construction requires temporary closure of Leeper/Parkton Road

July 29, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PARKTON — A route near the Cumberland-Robeson county line will close Monday for two months so construction related to the Fayetteville Outer Loop project can take place.

A contractor needs to close a portion of Leeper/Parkton Road north of N.C. 71 as part of the construction of a 6-mile segment of Interstate 295 that will extend from Interstate 95 in northern Robeson County, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday and last 60 days. During the closure, the contractor will reconstruct a portion of Leeper/Parkton Road from N.C. 71 to just north of its future interchange with I-295.

Detour signs will send drivers along Natural View Drive, U.S. 301 and N.C. 71, according to NCDOT. Drivers should expect a longer commuter and be cautious near the work zone.

The 6-mile segment is scheduled to be completed in 2023. Visit this NCDOT project page to learn more.

