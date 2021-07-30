Church of the Week

July 30, 2021

Fairmont First Baptist Church

— Pastor: Rev. Rex Anderson

— Address: 301 N. Main St., Fairmont

— Phone: 910-628-9593

— Service schedule: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Sunday Worship at 11 a.m.; Bible study at noon on Wednesday; and evening service Wednesday at 7 p.m. Sunday services are livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.

— Denomination: Baptist

— Established: 1869

— Congregation: 485

— Church motto:

“We enter to worship and depart to serve.”