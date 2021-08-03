Community event scheduled for Saturday at Luther Britt Park

August 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A community festival has been scheduled for Saturday at Luther Britt Park.

The free festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the park located at 671 Branch St. in Lumberton. It will feature food vendors, music, games and more.

One vendor at the event, Massage Expert LLC, will provide chair massages, neck stretches and leg/hip stretches for donations, while also introducing new products such as massage essential oil rollers Mother Earth and Citrus Punch.

The event is paid for by the Committee to Elect Jamaica Campbell. Campbell is a candidate for Robeson County Clerk of Superior Court in the 2022 election.