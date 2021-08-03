Local Firehouse Subs restaurant wants customers to give water to H2O For Heroes drive

Staff report
Firehouse Subs’ Lumberton location, at 5082 Kahn Drive, is participating in the franchise’s ninth annual H2O For Heroes bottled water collection drive on Saturday. The restaurant will offer one medium sub to each guest who brings in at least one unopened, 24-pack of any brand of bottled water.

LUMBERTON — Firehouse Subs is inviting guests nationwide to join its effort to hydrate local heroes and communities with the ninth annual H2O For Heroes bottled water collection drive this Saturday.

The water benefits local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community centers, and more to aid those in need of water during the hot summer months when dehydration and other heat-related illnesses are most threatening.

“As we come into wildfire season, it’s more important than ever to support our firefighting communities, especially our wildland firefighters,” said Firehouse Subs Franchisee Chris Morris, who has more than a decade of experience as a firefighter in Idaho. “Many people might not know, but wildland firefighters can work in 16 day cycles out in the heat under very grueling conditions. It’s really important to me and my fellow restaurant owners to be able to help them and our local communities stay hydrated during this time, and we’re honored to partner with our guests to make that happen.”

The ninth annual event returns after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead Firehouse Subs franchisees partnered with Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to donate more than 100,000 meals to health care workers and first responders across the United States and Canada.

To date, the Foundation has provided more than $445,000 in grants to the Lumberton/Myrtle Beach/Florence territory, including recent grants to Lumberton Rescue & EMS, East Howellsville Volunteer Fire Department and Pine Terrace Fire Department.

H2O For Heroes began in 2012 by Phoenix-area franchisees Jerry and Windy Griffin as a local initiative to encourage bottled water donations at a time when wildfires and drastic heat depleted the supplies of several of their local first responder organizations. In 2016, Firehouse Subs expanded the program into a nationwide effort.

Since going nationwide in 2016, H2O For Heroes has donated more than 4.1 million water bottles across the U.S.