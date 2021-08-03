Maxton Night Out event rescheduled for Thursday

August 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Maxton Police Department has postponed its National Night Out event until Thursday because of rain.

The community event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beachum Park, located at 300 S. Austin St. It will feature free food, laser tag, water slides, bounce houses and more, according to the Maxton Police Department.

The event was previously scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

“We want the community to be able to fully enjoy the event and its activities,” Maxton Chief of Police Na’Shayla Nelson said.