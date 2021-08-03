Partnership between RCC, Sheriff’s Office offers inmates chance for GED and job skills

PEMBROKE — Town Council here voted Monday to postpone a public hearing to consider rezoning the last parcel of land needed to potentially land a $4 million developmental investment.

The decision was made to remove from the agenda a hearing concerning the rezoning of a one-acre vacant lot on Lowery Street from a residential R-20 District to a C-3 Highway Business Districty. The action was needed because of a technicality, the town’s attorney said.

“It appears we discovered shortly before the meeting that public hearing item A was not properly advertised,” Jessica Scott said. “When we were in session last time, we closed the public hearing rather than leaving it open and continuing the hearing to conclude today.”

A related request was approved during a June 28 meeting to rezone residential properties on 807, 809 and 811 W. Third St. to commercial districts, but the Lowery Street rezoning decision was placed on hold awaiting a recommendation from the town’s Planning Board, which had tabled the item because of opposition from neighboring residents.

“So because it wasn’t properly advertised, we need make sure folks know what we are doing here,” Scott said. “Technically we could take action. I would recommend that you not take action because the citizens of the Town of Pembroke deserve to know what we’re doing. The minutes to not reflect that the hearing remained opened.”

The owners of the four parcels would like to sell their parcels as commercial properties to franchises Inspire Brands and Break Bread Ventures, who are looking to build a Slim Chickens and a Dunkin Donuts in the area. Both franchises are proposing to develop 807, 809, and 811 W. Third St. for the eateries.

The plan is to use the vacant lot for parking and as an entrance/exit for the proposed West Third Street development. The three residential properties are to the west of a McDonald’s restaurant and the vacant lot is to the rear, where a residential neighborhood is located.

Council members were told during the June 28 meeting that the development would be a $4 million investment in the town, and the Slim Chickens would generate 75 jobs.

Also Monday, Eric Freeman, coach of the West Robeson Baseball Association’s Majors All-Star team, age 10-12, gave the town’s Recreation Department their championship trophy for display at the department. The trophy transfer was made after Council honored the team for its win.

The team recently qualified for the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series after winning the Division I state tournament in Elizabethtown. The World Series begins Friday in Laurel, Mississippi.

“On behalf of the Town Council and the Town of Pembroke I would like to thank you guys for all that you’ve done,” said Councilman Ryan Sampson, who tuned into the meeting remotely. “I’ve followed you guys through the district and the state. For you to come out and do what you’ve done this year is remarkable. You never can take this away. You’ll always remember this for the rest of your life.”

Also during the meeting, Council amended articles 1-10, 12-17, and 20-25 of the Town’s Unified Development Ordinance to ensure compliance with the North Carolina General Statue 160D and to add provisions for solar and wind energy facilities.

General Statute 160D refers broadly to the updating of statutes that contain rules for how municipalities and counties can regulate development through such procedures as zoning and subdivisions.

“The great majority of the changes that were mandated were legislative, procedural changes of how you do things and how you’re required to do things,” said Dale Holland, of Insight Planning and Development. “There’s was nothing in 160D and there is nothing in 160D that rezones any property — that tells you what has to be the details your local regulations. This is all about process and procedure, with the exception of the solar energy regulations and wind energy regulations that were added.”

In other ordinance news, Council approved a proposal to allow Insight Planning and Development to update the town’s UDO Comprehensive Land Use Plan, which is required by the state to be completed by July 1, 2022. The total cost to update the plan is $20,000.

Council approved a motion for the voluntary annexation of a property at 698 Prospect Road. The land in question will include four tracts containing 40 apartment units to be used as housing for students at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“I think they’re either moving in students or getting ready to move in students,” Town Manager Tyler Thomas said.

In other business, the council:

— Gave UNCP’s Christie Poteet, director of the Office for Community and Civic Engagement, and Jack Slaven, assistant Athletic director, the green light to move forward with holding the 910 Day/Fall Day of Service street festival on University Drive on Sept. 10.

— Tabled discussion on a brand proposal to place UNCP’s athletic logo on the Vance Street water tank in town. Thomas said the cost for the project would be no more than $10,500.

— Learned that online registration for the Recreation Department’s fall sports programs is now open.