NCSHP: Speed is a factor in Sunday single-vehicle crash that left one woman dead, another hospitalized

August 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 20-year-old Fairmont woman died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 74 that sent another person to the hospital.

The crash happened about 3:46 a.m. on U.S. 74 between mile markers 191 and 192, about .8 miles east of Maxton, according to Sgt. M.V. Strickland, of the State Highway Patrol.

Tracie Jacobs, of Fairmont, died Sunday after the eastbound 2010 Nissan passenger car she was driving ran off the road to the right, according to Strickland. Jacobs then overcorrected, ran off the road to the left and struck a concrete bridge barrier. The vehicle also struck an overpass abutment and the embankment.

“The vehicle began to overturn and crossed over into westbound lanes,” he said.

The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the road on its top facing west. Jacobs and her passenger, 19-year-old Jordin H. Brewington of Lumberton, were both wearing seat belts and were not ejected during the crash.

Jacobs was pronounced dead at the scene, Strickland said. Brewington suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. No update on Brewington’s condition was available Tuesday.

Impairment is unknown, and the results of toxicology tests are pending.

However, speed was listed on the crash report as a contributing circumstance, Strickland said. Jacobs was estimated to be traveling 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.