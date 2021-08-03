Number of COVID-19 cases doubles in Robeson County; 3 virus-related deaths reported

LUMBERTON — Reported cases of the novel coronavirus have nearly doubled over the past week in Robeson County, as the delta variant continues to spread, and the latest spike is taking its toll on younger adults.

There were 642 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Robeson County Health Department from July 27 through Monday, up from 331 for the period July 20-26. This is the most cases in a week since early February, and brings the county’s pandemic total to 18,799 cases.

Three virus-related deaths were reported in the county between July 27 and Monday. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports a total of 283 deaths in Robeson County.

The latest deaths all people between ages of 20 and 50, according to Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Department director.

“Younger populations are the most impacted by the delta variant, which has proven to be responsible for 90% of the cases,” Smith said. “Hospitalizations and deaths to fully vaccinated individuals are still below 1% of that affected population — thus the variant’s heightened effect is due to the younger population not being as vaccinated as the older population.”

The county’s testing positivity rate was 11.8% over the past week, Smith said. That is more than double the stated goal of 5%.

Masking is now once again recommended while indoors in counties with a high transmission and a low vaccination rate, Smith said. Robeson County meets both those criteria.

There have been 39,486 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County and 35,130 second doses, according to NCDHHS statistics. After the county averaged a few hundred doses per week over most of the summer, this is the second straight week with more than 1,100 first doses administered.

UNC Health Southeastern reported 34 virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center as of Monday, 30 of whom are unvaccinated. There are four employees under quarantine because of potential exposure to the virus.

Statewide, there have been 19,911 new cases reported between July 28 and Tuesday, up from 13,150 for the period July 21-27 and 5,988 from July 14 to July 20. This brings the state’s case total to 1,058,887 since March 2020.

There were 89 new virus-related deaths reported in the state from July 28 through Tuesday, up from 55 from July 21 to July 27. There have been 13,679 total virus-related deaths in North Carolina since the pandemic began.

There were 1,465 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of Tuesday, up from 1,031 on July 27. This number has steadily risen since hitting a 2021 low of 400 on July 2.

There have been 4,926,178 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 4,569,998 second doses administered statewide as of Tuesday, according to NCDHHS.

In other virus-related news, the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System reminds veterans that masks are to be worn in all of the system’s clinics in Southeastern North Carolina, according to a press release issued Tuesday. Children under age 16 are restricted from visiting local VA clinics.

Waiting-area space is limited to allow for social distancing. Veterans are encouraged to limit the number of family members and caregivers present to no more than one person, and only if that person is necessary to provide mobility, interpretation or health care decision making for the veteran.

Veterans or their caregivers are encouraged to contact their patient care team in the event of special circumstances.

Also, the NCDHHS announced Tuesday it will offer $100 Summer Cards at some vaccine sites to people who get vaccinated.

Starting Wednesday through Aug. 31, the $100 Summer Cards are available to any person ages 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating site, while supplies last. This is meant to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.

“Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “The Delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated. We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

The state continues to offer $25 Summer Cards to people who drive others to their vaccination appointment. They can receive the $25 card each time they drive someone to a first dose appointment at the completion of the vaccination.

“This is an expansion of our successful $25 Summer Card,” said Kody Kinsley, NCDHHS chief deputy secretary for Health. “It’s a part of the nationwide effort to get more people vaccinated to stop the severe illness, hospitalization and death being caused by the delta variant which, unfortunately, is now dominant in North Carolina. We know that many people want to get vaccinated but are concerned about taking time off work or can’t afford transportation. The $100 Summer Cards should be a big help.”

More than 61% of North Carolina adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Those interested can find a participating location at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives.