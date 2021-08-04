Bird knocks out power to Mayfair

August 4, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The lights went out Monday morning in the Mayfair subdivision and along Lackey Street because a bird landed on a power line as maintenance was being performed.

“It’s called Mother Nature,” said Greg Prevatte, city Electric Utilities assistant director.

The work was being performed by Duke Energy employees on a line near Knights Inn on Lackey Street, according to Prevatte. The Duke personnel asked the city to provide a safety feature that keeps workers from getting injured by electricity.

“It was put in place,” Prevatte said. “Fifteen minutes later the bird landed.”

The safety feature kicked in and shut down the flow of power, according to Prevatte.

“It did what it was designed to do,” he said.

No one was injured, and power was restored about 20 minutes later.

The bird wasn’t so lucky.

“He’s at the bottom of the pole if anyone wants to check it out,” Prevatte said.