LUMBERTON — A reward has been increased to $8,000 for information that leads to probable cause for the issuance of warrant, or warrants, and the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for the death of Marqueise Coleman.

The reward has increased by $5,000 since a $3,000 reward was announced Wednesday by St. Pauls Crime Stoppers.

​Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins was contacted by a local businessman who asked to donate the money “towards the reward in an effort to assist with the investigation,” according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is yet another example of our community coming together and seriously wanting to combat crime and bring forth some semblance of closure to a grieving family,” Wilkins said.

The $3,000 reward was offered by St. Pauls Crime Stoppers at the request of Sheriff Wilkins.

In order to be eligible for the $8,000 reward, the tip must be called into Crime Stoppers at 910-865-8477, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Coleman, a 19-year-old from St. Pauls, was shot to death Thursday, according to the RCSO. Deputies responded about 2:40 a.m. that day to a call of a person shot. Before deputies responded to the shooting scene at 885 Alford Road in St. Pauls, Coleman had been taken by private vehicle to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center in Lumberton, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigators have conducted multiple interviews and collected surveillance footage from residences and businesses in the area of N. Alford Rd., St. Pauls NC,” a statement issued Wednesday by the Sheriff’s Office reads in part.

Coleman’s death sparked an outpouring of words of grief and condolence in the hours after news of his death spread across the county.

The Public Schools of Robeson County and St. Pauls High School issued statements.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marqueise Coleman who tragically passed away last night. Marqueise was a standout student-athlete at St. Pauls High School that graduated in 2020,” a statement posted on Facebook by PSRC read.

“As we mourn, the loss of one of our Bulldog Family — Marqueise Coleman-Brown, please keep his family in your prayers. Marqueise was a loved student, faithful friend, and committed teammate,” the statement by St. Pauls High School read.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.